At 7.8 % CAGR, GFRG Market Size Worth USD 4.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

The requirement of skilled labor and capital investment for 3D printing is expected to hinder the growth of the GFRG Market studied.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market size is forecast to reach US$4.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. GFRG is a technology that allows the construction of building structures, houses, and bridges with the help of a panel-like system, whose main composition is Gypsum and is chemically known as Calcium sulfate dihydrate. It allows the construction of designs with flexibility, construction time optimization, cost, environmental factors, and error reduction. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the GFRG Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the GFRG market, owing to the increasing innovations in the Asia-Pacific Construction market, is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

2. Key factors driving the market include increasing demand for customized and money-efficient constructions, increasing investments in infrastructure, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, and others.

3. In Asia-Pacific, China is one of the leading countries, emerged as a major GFRG consumer, due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Gypsum segment held the largest share of 46% in the GFRG market in 2021. In GFRG panels, Gypsum is also known as Calcium sulfate dihydrate is used in the form of boards, which is universally known as drywall, wallboards, plasterboard, gyprock, or sheetrock that are made up of calcined gypsum, water, paper for back and front parts of the board, and a few additives.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the GFRG market in 2021 up to 43%. The Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region of the global market, primarily owing to the rise in disposable income and population in the region.

3. The Walls and Slabs segment occupied the largest share in the GFRG market in 2021 up to 38%. The walls in GFRG is one of the most essential structures which are pre-fabricated in the factory. This technology offers wall construction with detail and high durability, compared to traditional wall building.

4. The Residential segment held the largest share in the GFRG market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027, due to the impact of Covid-19 Globally. Due to rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, the demand for residential construction is increasing day by day.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the GFRG Industry are -

1. Rapidwall, AU

2. Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd.

3. Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd.

4. Knauf Danoline

5. FACT - RCF BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD(FRBL)

