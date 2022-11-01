Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size to Reach over US$7.2 million by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand From The Automotive Led Industry To Drive Gallium Nitride Substrates Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Gallium Nitride Substrates Market size is forecast to reach US$7.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.0 % during 2021-2026. Substrates are integral part of the electronics industry, which form the base of electronic products where field effect transistors, diodes, integrated circuits (ICs), and similar devices are fabricated. The substrates are formed from different semiconductor materials in different sizes and are also called wafers. Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a compound semiconductor material which possesses notable advantages over the conventional semiconductor materials. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Gallium Nitride Substrates Market highlights the following areas -

• By 2022, the Japanese firms are estimated to retain their dominance and contribute significantly to the market.

• The key players in China are projected to penetrate considerably into the APAC market and gain significant share.

• Nevertheless, the global market would be dominated by APAC companies and continue to remain the same. North American players are in the introduction stage and account for negligible share.



Segmental Analysis:

• Sapphire substrates account for larger share of nearly 80% in 2021. The dominance is due to the LED industry which utilizes sapphire substrates predominantly. As LED industry accounts for larger share of 78% in the overall substrates market, sapphire market is estimated to generate highest in market values.

• General Lighting application accounts for a major share of 41% in 2021. During 2022-2027, it is estimated that automobiles segment will witness high growth owing to the demand from power electronics and LEDs. Owing to the demand for backup power in hospitals, the electrical devices such as generators, power control devices are estimated to witness hike demand.

• Asia-Pacific region accounts for 44% share in the market in 2021 and it is the major producer as well as the consumer for this market. The region market in 2021 was worth over $2.9 billion. Japan, China, and Korea are the leading countries in APAC region contributing to over 80% of the production.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gallium Nitride Substrates Industry are -

1. Saint Gobain/IVWorks

2. Sumitomo

3. Mitsubishi

4. SCIOCS

5. Kyocera Corp

