Printed Circuit Board Market Slated to Reach Nearly US$72.3 billion by 2026

Growing electric vehicles sales driving the market growth of Printed Circuit Board Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Printed Circuit Board Market size is forecast to reach US$72.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are the foundational building block of most modern electronic devices. PCBs consist of printed pathways which connect different components on the PCB such as transistors, resistors, Programmable Logic Controller (PLCs), Electrolytic capacitors and integrated circuits. The PCB is used in several automotive applications such as power relays, antilock brake systems, digital displays, audio systems, engine timing systems, battery control systems and many more functions. Printed circuit boards are used in many ways in the automotive industry and have changed the way that people drive. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Printed Circuit Board Market highlights the following areas -

• The demand for PCBs is high in the forecast period due to growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and Battery electric Vehicles (BEV).

• Printed circuit boards are used in several automotive applications like anti-lock brake systems, safety and security features, ECU systems, control engines and GPS navigation systems.

• PCBs can be programmed to perform system essential commands irrespective of their sizes.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market share in the forecast period. Due to economies like China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan which is witnessing a high surge in automotive production due to availability of low labour and logistical costs.



Segmental Analysis:

• There are three types of printed circuit boards they are single-sided, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs. Multi-Layer PCB is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2021-2026 at 7.2% CAGR. Each type of PCB has various price points and uses and they are widely used in automotive applications.

• The various end users assessed include automotive, healthcare, industrial electronics, consumer electronics, maritime transport, aerospace & defense and others. PCB in healthcare is used in various devices which monitor health of a person or assist the doctor in surgical operations.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market share in the forecast period with 45% share in 2020. Economies like China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are witnessing a high surge in automotive production as well as across manufacturing sector due to the availability of low labor and logistical costs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Printed Circuit Board Industry are -

1. Amitron

2. CMK

3. Chin Poon Industrial Co. Ltd

4. Daeduck Electronics

5. Delphi Technologies

