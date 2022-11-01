At 4.1 % CAGR, Fluorotelomers Market Size Worth USD 4.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand for fluorotelomers in the food & beverage industry for packaging applications is anticipated to drive the growth of the Fluorotelomers Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fluorotelomers Market size is forecast to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Globally, the rising applications of fluorotelomers in the textile & apparel industry across leather protectants jackets, knit shirts, jeans, and carpets are stimulating the demand of the fluorotelomers market. Additionally, fluorotelomer is also applied as coatings additives in the food & beverage industry. These are used on food contact paper in packaging applications to prevent the paper from absorbing oil from the food products. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fluorotelomers-Market-Research-503618



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fluorotelomers Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the fluorotelomers market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the textile & apparel industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2021, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry announced an investment of US$ 28.99 million in Meltech Innovation Canada Inc.

2. The increasing usage of fluorotelomers in the pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, for the production of PPE kits and masks, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the fluorotelomers market.

3. However, the toxicity of fluorotelomer alcohols can hinder the growth of the fluorotelomers market in the upcoming years.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503618



Segmental Analysis:

1. The stain repellents segment held the largest share in the fluorotelomers market in 2021. The gradual breakdown of fluorotelomers produces perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), PFOA offers stain, water, and grease resistance to many paper goods and fabrics, such as in clothing and food packaging.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the fluorotelomers market with a share of 35% in the year 2021. APAC region is one of the leading fluorotelomers producers globally, with China and India being the key consumers and suppliers. Fluorotelomers are used in firefighting foams, food packaging, stain repulsion, personal protective equipment (PPE), semiconductors, leather, paints, waxes, polishes, adhesives, photography, metal plating, and other applications.

3. The textile and apparel industry segment held the largest share in the fluorotelomers market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. The growing usage of fluorotelomers in the textile & apparel industry due to their low cost and easiness in cleaning, dry cleaning, and washing, is forecasted to drive the fluorotelomers market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fluorotelomers Industry are -

1. AIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

2. Clariant

3. Archroma

4. DYNAX

5. AGC Inc.



Click on the following link to buy the Fluorotelomers Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503618



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Alpha Olefin Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15151/alpha-olefin-market.html

B. High Chain Alpha Olefins Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18602/high-chain-alpha-olefins-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062