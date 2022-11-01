Display Market All Set to Exceed the US$166.4 billion Mark by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Display market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Display Market size is forecast to reach US$166.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2026. The Display market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand of Displays in medical, automation, industrial, wearable, and other sectors. Displays are fast in executing a color and organic Light Emitting Diode and Liquid Crystal Display display interfaces, with features such as touch screen as well as non – touch screen along with smart graphical user interface. It comprises of hardware and software, the compatibility of Displays depends on Embedded software. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Display Market highlights the following areas -

• The Display market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to an increase in adoption of Display by automation, medical, wearable, and other sectors.

• Due to high efficiency, longer life, high intensity, high pixel-pitch and brightness LED technology in Display is expected to have substantial growth over the forecasted period.

• Rise in adoption of automated embedded devices in the market has a great impact for the market growth of Displays. The high-quality display at low cost makes the Displays propel into the market.

• It is observed that in the recent past research and development activities for Displays in North America are rising, thus creating a market for Display as this has a great impact on adoption by medical, automation and other sector.

• Display market is dominated by APAC followed by Europe. APAC region is also considered to have the fastest growth due to increase in automation and other sectors by the countries like India, China and others.



Segmental Analysis:

• The market is segmented by Technology into Liquid Crystal Display, LED, Organic Light Emitting Diode and others. The High pixel-pitch, brightness, enhanced efficiency, high light intensity, enhanced power efficiency, long lifespan and high scalability makes LED technology much more acceptable and is expected to propel the market growth.

• The fixed device is expected to hold largest market share in the forecast period at 66%. Its affordable price, high scalability, longer life, contrast and pixel resolution and more, makes fixed device to be accepted more into the market than portable devices.

• Display market is dominated by APAC at 39% share in 2020 followed by Europe. The Research and development activities at the industry-level in North America is continuously rising and making rapid advancement in automated embedded device technology which is increasing the adoption rate of Display devices in healthcare, automotive, industrial sectors, defense and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Display Industry are -

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Eaton Corporation

3. Green Hills Software Inc.

4. Intel Corporation

5. Anders DX

