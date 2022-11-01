Construction Films Market worth $18.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth of Civil Engineering Industry and The Surge in Demand for Residential Construction is Driving the Construction Films Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Construction Films Market size is forecast to reach US$18.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, due to the rising environmental effects such as global warming, and the limited availability of resources, is driving the growth of the market. Buildings utilize a significant amount of energy that ejects CO2 into the atmosphere, therefore, the presence of stringent government regulations and rise in window tinting activities, for green & energy-efficient buildings are forecasted to drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Construction Films Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the construction films market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the construction industry. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2020, the building and construction industry reached about US$ 11.9 trillion, with an increase of about 4.2% from 2019.

2. Rapidly rising demand for construction films in the civil engineering sector for load-bearing applications has driven the growth of the construction films market.

3. The rising demand for construction films in the residential sector, due to their usage as a protective material or as a barrier to sound, moisture, water, and in other applications, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the construction films market.

4. However, the environmental effects of construction plastic films can hinder the growth of the construction films market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest share in the construction films market in 2021. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is the most widely used form of PE films. LDPE films have characteristics such as higher deflate resistance, high tensile strength, resistance to sunlight & cracking, and moisture barrier.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the construction films market with a share of 42% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for construction films in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China is expected to continue its dominance in the construction films market during the forecast period.

3. The gas/moisture films segment held the largest share in the construction films market in 2021. Gas/moisture films are used in roofing, wall cladding, UV protection, window films, and others.

4. The non - residential construction segment held the largest share in the construction films market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. Construction films are majorly used as barrier films, UV resistance film, antiglare film, diffusion membranes, and other applications.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Construction Films Industry are -

1. Saint-Gobain

2. Mitsubishi Chemical

3. E.I. du Pont de Nemours

4. Toray

5. Berry Global



