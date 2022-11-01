Optical Coherence Tomography Market To Reach Value of US$ 3.16 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 13.40%

Optical Coherence Tomography Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global optical coherence tomography market size reached a value of US$ 1.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.40% during 2022-2027. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) represents a non-invasive imaging technique used to obtain high-resolution cross-sectional images of the retina. Some of the commonly available types of OCT devices include tabletop and handheld. These devices generally consist of an interferometer and short-pulse laser with low coherence and a broad bandwidth light source. Optical coherence tomography provides precise imaging of neointimal stent strut coverage in follow-up exams and aids in the evaluation of stent strut apposition against the vessel wall. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across numerous healthcare domains, such as oncology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, dermatology, etc.

The rising prevalence of visual impairments is primarily driving the optical coherence tomography market. In line with this, the growing adoption of OCT by ophthalmologists for screening and diagnosing retinal-related disorders, including tear and detachment, diabetic retinopathy, macular hole, retinitis pigmentosa, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population and the increasing instances of cancer are augmenting the utilization of optical coherence tomography to provide information on nuclear-to-cytoplasmic ratio, nuclear size and shape, the organization and structure of glands, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating demand for early diagnosis methods is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, several product innovations, such as the introduction of higher-performing devices that assist in enhancing accuracy and improving the overall quality of eye care, are anticipated to fuel the optical coherence tomography market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Research Report:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• Agiltron Inc.

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Haag-Streit Group

• Heidelberg Engineering Inc.

• Leica Microsystems GmbH (Danaher Corporation)

• Novacam Technologies Inc.

• OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.

• Terumo Corporation

• Thorlabs Inc

• Topcon Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Handheld OCT Devices

• Tabletop OCT Devices

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)

• Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)

Breakup by Application:

• Dermatology

• Ophthalmology

• Cardiovascular

• Oncology

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

