Delivery Robots Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Delivery Robots are the technology of the future, but the current legal system is unprepared to deal with them.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Delivery Robots Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.25% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach $1,363.2 million by 2027, from around $301.5 million in 2021. This growth is majorly attributed to the rising demand from food delivery services and also the soaring demand from e-commerce. As stated by World Economic Forum, E-commerce sales had already grown sixfold globally from $550 billion in 2010 to $3.5 trillion in 2019 even before the pandemic forced much of the world to embrace online shopping. It has also stated that in just the first three months of the pandemic, the UK. and US recorded surges in online sales volumes that exceeded the entire growth of the previous decade. With this, the demand for delivery robots is analysed to grow. A delivery robot is an autonomous robot that provides delivery services. In certain cases, an operator may monitor and take control of the robot remotely where the robot cannot resolve events such as stuck in an obstacle and so on.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19870/delivery-robots-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. In majority of the cases, the delivery robots are not directly sold to any customer, instead the required companies such as food delivery firms, retail and so on partner with the robot manufacturers for the services.

2. Delivery Robots are the technology of the future, but the current legal system is unprepared to deal with them. The lack of legal precedents regarding how courts set to handle delivery robot liability is a major source of concern for insurers. Existing insurance policy terms and conditions set to be obsolete and insufficient as they do not account for delivery robot risks and exposures. Moreover, if a third-party claims that a delivery robot company caused them financial loss, errors & omissions (E&O) insurance must be present to cover the legal fees.

3. Improvement in regulatory approval by R&D institutes and newer formulations are set to enhance the supply chain to serve the industries better.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19870

Segmental Analysis:

Delivery Robots Market Segment Analysis – By Load Carrying Capacity: The growing number of companies offering delivering robots for various end-users to carry load of upto 30kg is expected to positively influence its market growth. As a part of this, Connexall Co Ltd offers T1 stand delivery robot, a commercial delivery robot which makes an accurate indoor delivery of dishes, fruits and other items for commercial purposes. In addition, the robot has 3 trays, payload 30kg that be served in 3 place continuously.

Delivery Robots Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry: Food and beverage sector dominated the global delivery robot market with a share of 28% in 2021. Starship has stated that the company has 1,000 robots in its fleet and they’re delivering food on 20 U.S. campuses and also stated to add 25 more. The major companies are such as Nuro Inc, Starship, Teleretail, Kiwibot and so on are making significant efforts in expanding their scope from the food delivery to other applications as well which is set to boost the demand for delivery robots in these sectors. Thus, warehouse of food and beverage industry include all the activities such as picking, placing, sorting, storing and retrieving, thereby they enormously rely on robotics automation, creating positive environment for the market to grow.

Delivery Robots Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Delivery Robots Market with a value share of 44% in 2021, attributing to the significant deployment of the autonomous delivery robots in food delivery applications especially in universities. The growing start-ups in the US and the ease of regulations in US, European Union, Japan, Korea and other countries is also set to boost the demand for the delivery robots during the forecast period 2022-2027. Kiwibot, a robotic sidewalk delivery business, has announced a partnership with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management behemoth, to introduce its robots to college campuses in the United States in 2021. Students and teachers at New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University, and Gonzaga University should be able to order fresh meals from Sodexo-served venues on campus starting this month.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Delivery Robots industry are:

1. Nuro Inc

2. Starship Technologies

3. Aethon

4. Teleretail

5. Neolix

Click on the following link to buy the Delivery Robots Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19870

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Mobile Robots Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Mobile-Robots-Market-Research-505464

B. Warehouse Robotics Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1284/Warehouse-Robotics-Market-report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062