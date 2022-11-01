At 6.8% CAGR, Global Vermouth Market Size Worth USD$15,374 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global vermouth market outlook is exceptionally captivating as the popularity of this drink is broadening among millennials.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Vermouth Market size is estimated to reach $15,374 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Vermouth falls under the category of fortified wine and is arranged from the base of grape spirit or unfermented wine. Vermouth is flavored and aromatized with botanicals like licorice root, cinchona bark, rosemary, thyme, blessed thistle, extracts of wormwood, and cascarilla. Vermouth is recognized for its low alcohol by volume content compared to other alcoholic beverages as it contains only 17-18% ABV.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Vermouth market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Europe Vermouth Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Mounting research and developmental activities in order to find novel flavors, heavy alcohol consumption, and economic prosperity is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Vermouth Market. Health hitches accompanied by alcohol consumption and government regulations related to marketing are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Vermouth Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Vermouth Market Segment Analysis-By Type : The Global Vermouth Market based on the type can be further segmented into sweet (red) and dry (white). The red vermouth segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to vigorous flavor and taste as compared to dry vermouth. On another hand, red vermouth act as a base ingredient in the making of trailblazing aperitifs like the Negroni, Manhattan, and Vieux Carre.

Global Vermouth Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Vermouth Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into trade facilities (restaurants, bars, hotels, and others) and off-trade. The off-trade segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the far-reaching existence of such facilities. Unlike on-trade channels, wine shops have a massive presence in pastoral areas too.

Global Vermouth Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Vermouth Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe segment held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the existence of the largest vermouth consuming countries such as Spain, France, and Italy.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Vermouth industry are -

1. Anchor Distilling Company

2. Cinzano

3. Belsazar

4. Mancino vermouth

5. RegalRogue

