Cognitive Computing Market Size, Top Companies Share, Growth Analysis, and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Cognitive Computing Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Cognitive Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global cognitive computing market size reached a value of US$ 25.30 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 110.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.70% during 2022-2027. Cognitive computing (CC) solutions rely on natural language understanding (NLU), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), speech and image recognition, conversant human interface, distributed and high-performance computing, etc. They offer troubleshooting and error detection services, improved data collection and interpretation, and enhanced customer retention to businesses. Cognitive computing also assists in informed and strategic decision-making, improving efficiency, intelligent financial decisions, and increasing the cost savings. As a result, these solutions find widespread applications across numerous industries, such as retail, healthcare, telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc.

The escalating employment of these advanced technologies by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe is primarily driving the cognitive computing market. Besides this, the rising utilization of CC in the healthcare industry by medical professionals in disease diagnosis and to determine the course of treatment for patients is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating usage of these solutions in assisting the investment strategists to make decisions while buying or selling in the marketplace and in providing sporting tips to athletes during a game or competition is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the inflating demand for CC tools in producing accurate results, assessing risks in real-time, and understanding human languages to interact with workers and customers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding information technology (IT) industry is expected to bolster the cognitive computing market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Learning

• Automated Reasoning

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government

• IT and Telecom

• Energy and Power

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

