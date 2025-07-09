Soybean Oil Market Set to Harvest $72.3 Million Tons by 2033 with a 1.7% CAGR

soybean oil market size

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global soybean oil market share, trends, size, and industry growth forecast.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Soybean Oil Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by End-Use and Region, 2025-2033”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global soybean oil market outlook , trends, size, and industry growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.The global soybean oil market size was valued at 62.29 Million Tons in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach 72.3 Million Tons by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.7% during 2025-2033. China currently dominates the market, holding a significant market share of over 32.0% in 2024. The increasing preference for plant-based and trans-fat-free oils, rising health consciousness and awareness among the masses and growing product utilization in various industrial applications are strengthening soybean oil market share in the global edible oil industry.Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soybean-oil-processing-plant/requestsample Our report includes:• Market Dynamics• Market Trends And Market Outlook• Competitive Analysis• Industry Segmentation• Strategic RecommendationsGlobal Soybean Oil Market Trends:The global soybean oil market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by its expanding range of applications and advancements in processing technologies. One of the key drivers is the growing use of soybean oil in the production of bioplastics and other sustainable materials. Innovations in bioengineering and chemical processing are enabling the development of eco-friendly alternatives, where soybean oil plays a central role due to its renewable nature and chemical versatility.Additionally, the cosmetics and personal care industry is contributing significantly to market expansion. The oil's emollient properties, combined with its rich nutrient profile—including vitamin E and essential fatty acids—make it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare formulations. As consumer preference shifts toward natural and organic beauty products, the demand for soybean oil in this sector continues to rise.The market is also benefiting from the growing popularity of fortified and functional foods. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly opting for food products enriched with nutrients, and soybean oil, being a natural source of vitamins and essential fats, fits well within this trend. Its inclusion in health-oriented formulations is further enhancing its value across the food industry.Factors Driving Growth in the Soybean Oil Industry• Growing Demand for BiofuelsThe rising global demand for renewable energy sources is significantly impacting the soybean oil market, particularly through its use in biodiesel production. As countries adopt more aggressive carbon reduction targets and comply with international environmental agreements, biofuels like biodiesel are gaining traction. Soybean oil is a preferred feedstock due to its high oil yield and efficient extraction process.Government policies and incentives are further accelerating this trend. Regulations mandating the blending of biodiesel with petroleum-based fuels are expanding the scope of soybean oil consumption. These initiatives not only support environmental sustainability but also create substantial growth opportunities for soybean oil producers.• Increasing Awareness of Health and Nutritional BenefitsConsumer awareness about nutrition and wellness is another major factor driving demand for soybean oil. Rich in polyunsaturated fats—particularly omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids—soybean oil is known for promoting cardiovascular health. It is also a valuable source of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative stress.With rising incidences of lifestyle-related conditions such as heart disease, obesity, and diabetes, consumers are seeking healthier cooking oil alternatives. Soybean oil’s ability to lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and raise HDL (good cholesterol) makes it a favored choice among health-conscious individuals. As dietary preferences continue to shift toward functional nutrition, soybean oil is well-positioned to see increased demand.• Advancements in Agriculture and Production EfficiencyProgress in agricultural science and farming practices is significantly boosting soybean oil production. The introduction of high-yield seed varieties, genetically modified crops, and enhanced pest and disease management techniques has led to more efficient soybean cultivation. These improvements result in greater oil output and better crop resilience, positively influencing overall supply.Moreover, the adoption of modern farming technologies—including precision agriculture, smart irrigation, and integrated pest management—is improving productivity while reducing environmental impact. These advancements are making soybean farming more sustainable and cost-effective, thereby strengthening the supply chain and supporting long-term market growth.Buy Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=578&method=1670 Soybean Oil Market Report Segmentation:By End-Use:• Food• Feed• IndustrialFood accounted for the largest market share as soybean oil is a versatile and widely used ingredient in cooking, baking, and processed food products.Regional Insights:• China• United States• Brazil• Europe• Argentina• India• OthersChina’s dominance in the soybean oil market is attributed to its vast population, rapid urbanization, and significant demand in cooking oils and industrial applications.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the soybean oil market size has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of These Key Players Include:• Archer Daniels Midland Company• Bunge Limited• Cargill, Incorporated• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.• Wilmar International LimitedAsk Analyst for Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=578&flag=C Key Highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2019-2024)• Market Outlook (2025-2033)• Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• Impact of COVID-19• Value Chain AnalysisIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. Browse Related Reports:
Soy Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-sauce-market Frozen Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-food-market Organic Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-organic-food-market

