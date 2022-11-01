Military Vertical Take-off And Landing Aircraft Market To Reach US$ 61.2 Billion by 2027 | (CAGR) of 8.12%

Military Vertical Take-off And Landing Aircraft Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Military Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market size reached US$ 37.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12% during 2022-2027. Military vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft can take-off and land vertically. It encompasses a wide range of aircraft types, such as tiltrotors, cyclogyros/cyclocopters, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and other powered rotor aircraft. Some vertical take-off aircraft can also fly in other modes, such as short takeoff and vertical landing, STOL short takeoff and landing, and conventional takeoff and landing. It includes fixed-wing aircraft with the ability to take off and touch down vertically as well as helicopters or other aircraft with powered rotors. VTOL is very useful in rescue operations in the military and transporting troops safely from a base location to battlefronts.

Industry Demand:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for electric vertical take-off and landing technology across the military sector. In line with this, the rising popularity of military vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft due to their efficient and lightweight turbofans is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the growing demand for powered-lift VTOL aircraft in military operations as they can take the vertical position using operates and rotors similar to a helicopter during hovering, landing, and take-off is positively influencing the market growth. The significant growth of fully electrical vertical lift aircraft is catalyzing market expansion. The effectiveness of electric systems compared to combustion systems and escalating demand for fuel-efficient environment-friendly aircraft are some of the key factors favoring the demand for the military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/military-vertical-take-off-landing-aircraft-market/requestsample

Moreover, heavy investments by the government of various countries in VTOL aircraft development projects for defense purposes are offering numerous growth opportunities for the market. The growing international border disputes and increasing demand for military vertical take-off and landing aircraft for surveillance and tracking terrorism activities in remote areas are strengthening the market worldwide. Besides, the escalating demand for aircraft in places that are vulnerable to natural calamities is providing a boost to the market. Additionally, multiple market players are heavily investing in the development of complex technologies such as situational awareness systems, detection, and collision avoidance system, and others for military electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft design, thereby providing a thrust to the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3053&flag=C

Global Military Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• AeroVironment Inc

• Airbus SE (Airbus Group)

• BAE Systems Plc

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Neva Aerospace Ltd

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Saab AB

• Textron Inc.

• The Boeing Company

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

• Rotorcraft

• Powered-Lift

Breakup by Application:

• Combat Operations

• Agriculture and Mining

• Border Management

• Battle Damage Management

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Military

• Civil and Commercial

• Homeland Security

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.