Ultrasound Transducer Market Size to Hit US$5.2 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% (2021-2026)

Rising Technological Advances In Ultrasound Transducer Devices Have Led to The High Pace of Product Launches, Which Drives Ultrasonic Transducer Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Ultrasound Transducer Market size is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasound transducers deals with medical ultrasonography to produce and detect the ultrasound waves. Ultrasonic sensors in the transducer translate electrical energy into sound waves that bounce off body tissues and emit echoes. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities to produce wireless ultrasound transducers to maintain security alarm, which is estimated to enhance the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ultrasound Transducer Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Ultrasound Transducer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the high adoption of piezoelectric sensors, Nondestructive testing (NDT) in imaging the thyroid gland, breast and carotid artery in the region.

2. The high demand for radiation-free and non-invasive diagnostic modalities is driving the growth of the general imaging segment.

3. Lack of experience and skilled sonographers is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ultrasound Transducer Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: Linear, Phased Array, Convex, CW Doppler, Endocavitary, and others. Convex segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the high efficiency of the product. As compared to a linear array design, it offers more room and concentrates the width on the deepest part of the target region.

Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: Cardiovascular, General Imaging, Musculoskeletal, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Vascular, others. The General Imaging segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the high demand for radiation-free and non-invasive diagnostic modalities.

Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America held a major share of 40.4% in 2020. This is owing to the widespread use of piezoelectric sensors and non-destructive testing (NDT) in imaging the thyroid gland, breast, and carotid artery has fueled this development. Furthermore, the region's market is expected to expand due to rising demand for technologically advanced medical devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ultrasound Transducer industry are -

1. E Healthcare

2. Siemens

3. Canon Medical Systems

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Samsung Medison

