Water Soluble Polymers Market size is forecast to reach US$35.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Water soluble polymers market size is forecast to reach US$35.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water soluble polymers market size is forecast to reach US$35.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of water soluble polymers such as quaternary ammonium compounds, polyacrylamide, polyacrylic acid, hydroxyethylcellulose, tetrachloroethylene in a wide range of applications that includes food processing, water treatment, paper, detergents, textiles, personal care products, pharmaceuticals and more. Water soluble polymers are being widely utilized in polymer adsorption applications due to their advantageous properties such as non-toxic nature, good thermal stability, high miscibility, good solubility, and more. The water soluble polymer market is primarily driven by an increase in demand for water soluble polymers in water treatment facilities around the world. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the cleaning industry has also increased the demand for water soluble polymers; thereby, fueling the water soluble polymer industry growth. However, the market's expansion is hampered by the fluctuating pricing of water soluble polymers.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11731/water-soluble-polymers-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Water soluble polymers market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the water soluble polymers market, owing to the increasing government initiatives, which are bolstering the growth of the water treatment sector in the region. For instance, the Indian government announced to allocate Rs 3.6 trillion (US$50 billion) to the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government’s ambitious program to provide piped water to all households in the country by 2024.

2. The rising demand for bio-based acrylamide, as well as its growing use in the pharmaceutical business, will most certainly provide manufacturers with several chances in the future.

3. The developing cleaning industry, along with the rising demand for personal care and hygiene products, is likely to provide profitable prospects for water soluble polymers market players.

4. Furthermore, enhanced oil recovery of crude oil has gained huge adoption in the petroleum industry, which is further increasing the demand for water soluble polymers.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=11731

Segmental Analysis:

1. The polyacrylamide segment held the largest share in the water soluble polymers market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Polyacrylamide and its sodium salts are widely used as a thickening agent, binder, super absorbent, soil conditioner, filtering aid, a flocculating agent, crosslinker, suspending agent, lubricant, and oil recovery agent.

2. The flocculating segment held a significant share in the water soluble polymers market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Flocculating agents are additives that cause suspended materials to form flocs, which are aggregates. Large volumes of used water can be processed quickly through flocculation, which minimizes the environmental impact in the sense of land needed for used water storage facilities.

3. The water treatment segment held the largest share in the water soluble polymers market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Groundwater and surface water contain both dissolved and suspended particles and water soluble polymers such as quaternary ammonium compounds, polyacrylamide, polyacrylic acid, hydroxyethylcellulose, and tetrachloroethylene are used to separate the portion of the suspended solids from the water.

4. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the water soluble polymers market in 2020 up to 33.6%, owing to the increasing water treatment activities, which is accelerating the demand for water soluble polymers such as quaternary ammonium compounds, polyacrylamide, polyacrylic acid, hydroxyethylcellulose, and tetrachloroethylene in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Water Soluble Polymers industry are:

1. Arkema SA

2. Ashland Inc.

3. DuPont

4. LG Chem

5. The Dow Chemical Company

Click on the following link to buy the Water Soluble Polymers Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=11731

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Polycarboxylic Based Polymers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15208/polycarboxylic-based-polymers-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062