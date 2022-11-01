Organic Pea Protein Market size is forecast to reach US$36.4 by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Limited production capacity of pea proteins is one of the major factors impeding the growth of the organic pea protein market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organic Pea Protein Market size is estimated to reach $36.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Organic Pea Proteins are an excellent source of plant-based proteins that are scientifically proven to support the maintenance and growth of muscle mass and also contain all nine of the essential amino acids. Pea proteins contain 60-65% of carbohydrates, such as monosaccharides, oligosaccharides, and polysaccharides. It is a high-quality vegan protein rich in iron and branched-chain amino acids is absorbed and digested well and also works with a variety of vegan diets.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Pea Protein market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust manufacturing capabilities and increase in the inclination towards plant proteins as a foaming agent owing to the growing awareness among the young population. Moreover, well-established food and beverage industry has given the much-needed push for using such ingredients.

2. The robust growth in various applications, such as meat analogues, nutritional supplements, snacks & bakery products, beverages, and others are some of the factors driving the Organic Pea Protein Market. However, the limited production capacity of pea proteins is one of the major factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Organic Pea Protein Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The Organic Pea Protein market based on type can be further segmented into Isolates, Concentrates, and Textured. Isolates held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Pea Protein Isolates are pure vegetarian supplements that are suitable for vegans looking for non-animal source of proteins.

Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Form : The Organic Pea Protein market based on Form can be further segmented into Dry and Liquid. Dry segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Predominantly, the demand has been created by the bakery and confectionery sub-segment as it heavily utilizes dry pea proteins owing to low capital requirement, water consumption, and lower energy compared to wet extraction.

Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Organic Pea Protein market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts. It is owing to the robust demand from the end-use industries, such as food and beverages.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Pea Protein industry are:

1. The Scoular Company

2. Ingredion Incorporated

3. Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd

4. World Food Processing, L.L.C

5. Roquette

