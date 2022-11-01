Travel Vaccines Market Size to Hit US$8.7 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Number Of Travelers in Worldwide is Increasing The Growth Of The Travel Vaccines Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Travel Vaccines Market size is forecast to reach $8.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Travel vaccine, also known as travel immunizations, are injections that passengers will receive when reaching some parts of the planet. Growing research & development activities improving healthcare facilities is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Travel Vaccines Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19535/travel-vaccines-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Travel Vaccines Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Travel Vaccines Market in 2020 owing to the wide availability of advanced technologies and favorable reimbursement policies. The Travel Vaccines Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement along with the new innovations are likely to aid the market growth of the Travel Vaccines Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Travel Vaccines Market report.

4. High cost of vaccines and lack of skilled and trained healthcare professionals is poised to create the hurdles for the Travel Vaccines Market.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19535

Segmental Analysis:

Travel Vaccines Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Inactive Vaccines segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. An inactivated vaccine is one that is made up of virus spores, bacteria, or other viruses that have been grown in culture and then destroyed to remove their ability to cause disease.

Travel Vaccines Market Segment Analysis – By Disease: Influenza held the largest share in the Travel Vaccines Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Influenza is a contagious bacterial infection caused by influenza viruses. The symptoms includes headache, runny nose, fever, sore throat, muscle pain, coughing, and fatigue.

Travel Vaccines Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Travel Vaccines Market with a major share of 37.3% in 2020. This is owing to increasing number of travel related diseases such as yellow fever, diphtheria, Hepatitis in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Travel Vaccines industry are -

1. Novartis

2. Sanofi Pasteur

3. Merck & Co. Inc.

4. Pfizer

5. Abbott

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19535

