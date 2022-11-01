$136+ Billion Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market size was US$ 91.57 billion in 2021. The global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market size is expected to grow to US$ 136.63 billion by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Bio pharmaceuticals have gained significant popularity as an effective clinical treatment modality that is much mandatory in the treatment of a variety of diseases, including metabolic disorders, cancer, etc. Bio-pharmaceutical logistics services are expected to be high in demand in the coming years as the need for transportation and storage of these consignments is growing. Additionally, the growing need for temperature monitoring in the pharmaceutical sector will bring acceleration in the growth curve.
Rapidly growing production of biologics, medications, vaccines, complex proteins, etc., will primarily shape the scope of the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market as the demand for cold chain shipment will ultimately increase. In terms of logistics type, the cold chain logistics segment garners the highest share and will also present lucrative prospects as the segment is expected to register the highest in the bio-pharmaceuticals logistics market, majorly owing to the upsurging need for temperature-controlled biopharmaceutical products and services. On the basis of product type, branded drugs segment leads with the highest share, while the generic drugs segment will exhibit the highest growth rate. In terms of mode of transportation, the air shipping segment will exhibit the highest CAGR due to the fact that it is the fastest mode of transportation and fits best for medical goods by eliminating the probability of loss or product degradation. On the basis of retail format, the departmental store segment is recording the accelerating growth curve in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.
Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
The global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to witness unprecedented growth in the coming years, owing to the strong potential of these services, along with the growing investments in the logistics sector. Growing biopharmaceutical sales will also cast the scope of the market. Additionally, there is a high need for temperature management, safety, and protection in the pharmaceutical segment, which presents opportunities. Companies also need to comply with the laws, which will present opportunities for the industry players. Various biological and medical products require highly controlled temperatures in order to preserve their potency and safety, which will open doors of opportunities for companies thriving in the bio-pharmaceuticals logistics market.
Restraints
High operational costs of the logistics may limit the demand for bio-pharmaceutical logistics during the study period. Electricity is the major component to carry out daily operations in the cold chain logistics industry, which is also acting as the restraining factor. The high cost of electricity is adding a high cost of logistics services, which, in turn, will act as a restraining factor in the global bio-pharmaceuticals logistics market. Additionally, the market will also confront challenges due to the rising cases of power shortages.
Opportunity
Growing technological advancements in logistics sectors will present attractive prospects for the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. Various trending technologies, like data mining, mobile cloud applications, blockchain, and real-time analytics, are gaining a vital place in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. Additionally, ongoing logistics advances, along with steadily growing cloud infrastructure and app interfaces, will spark unprecedented growth in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.
Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Regional Analysis
Europe Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market-
In the Europe bio pharmaceuticals logistics market, the UK will exhibit the highest growth rate, owing to the upscaling rate of pharmaceutical production and exports, combined with the prominent efforts taken by a private organization. In terms of logistics type, the cold chain logistics segment holds a massive share of the Europe bio-pharmaceuticals logistics market and will also exhibit the highest CAGR, reflecting the steadily growing demand for temperature-controlled biopharmaceutical products and services.
North America Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market-
In the North America biopharmaceutical logistics market, the US leads with the highest revenue share, the reason being the growing penetration of adaptive learning software in the US. Additionally, the US biopharmaceutical logistics market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate due to the presence of a vast range of industry players. Further, this regional market will also witness the significant contribution of Canada due to the rising development of drugs and expansion of the logistics industry.
Asia Pacific Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market-
In the Asia-Pacific bio pharmaceuticals logistics market, China leads by garnering the highest market share and will exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing incomes and an improving reimbursement landscape will propel the China bio pharmaceuticals logistics market growth. On the basis of product type, branded drugs segment leads in the Asia-Pacific bio pharmaceuticals logistics market, the reason being the rising adoption of branded drugs. However, the generic drugs segment will exhibit the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific bio pharmaceuticals logistics market.
Latin America Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market-
In the Latin America biopharmaceutical logistics market, Brazil is expected to lead with the highest CAGR because of the reasons like the growing biopharma industry, together with the rising production of pharmaceutical drugs. Additionally, companies are pouring high investments in manufacturing facilities in response to the growing need for a strong supply network, which will bring untapped growth opportunities for this regional market. In terms of mode of transportation, the air shipping segment will exhibit the highest CAGR due to its benefits, such as the fastest services, zero chances of product degradation, etc.
Middle East & Africa Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market-
In the Middle East & Africa bio pharmaceuticals logistics market, Saudi Arabia leads with the highest share and will exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing focus of governments on the establishment of local manufacturing facilities. In terms of retail format, the departmental store segment leads with the highest share in the Middle East & Africa bio-pharmaceutical logistics market in 2021 due to the implementation of numerous laws to guarantee the safety of retail pharmacy operations.
Competitive Insight
Some of the industry giants analyzed in the biopharmaceuticals logistics market include XPO Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL, Panalpina, UPS, Kuehne+Nagel, Versacold, Agility, Amerisource Bergen, DB Schenker, DSV, FedEx, and others.
Segmentation Overview
Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is segmented based on logistics type, product type, mode of transportation, retail format and region. The industry trends in the global bio pharmaceutical logistics market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
Following are the different segments of the Global Bio Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:
By Logistics Type:
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-Cold Chain Logistics
By Product Type:
Generic Drugs
Branded Drugs
By Mode of Transportation:
Air Shipping
Sea Shipping
Road Shipping
Rail Shipping
By Retail Format:
Specialty Stores
Hyper Markets
Departmental Stores
Other Retailers
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Rest of NA
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
