Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Size to Hit US$4.5 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% (2021-2026)

Treatment Of Antibiotic Resistance, Which is Driving The Growth Of The Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market size is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is a procedure that is performed in a medical laboratory by professionals for identifying the antimicrobial regimen. Rise in the prevalence of infections across the world are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North American Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for antibiotic susceptibility testing to drive empiric therapy.

2. The growing adoption of manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products in a medical laboratory is driving the manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products segment.

3. The complex regulatory frameworks is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Segment Analysis-By Product: Automated Laboratory Instruments, Culture and Growth Media, Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products, and Consumables. The Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as growing incidences of antibacterial resistance.

Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Segment Analysis-By Application: Drug Discovery and Development, Epidemiology, Clinical Diagnostics, and Others. The Clinical Diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as rise in the procedural volume of clinical diagnostic tests, increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases.

Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the demand for antibiotic susceptibility testing to drive empiric therapy, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing research and development activities by the key players.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing industry are -

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Roche Diagnostics Limited

3. Merck Group

4. Bio-Rad

5. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

