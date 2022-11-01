Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market to cross $36,902.1 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global affiliate marketing platform market size was US$ 19,217.4 million in 2021. The global affiliate marketing platform market is expected to grow to US$ 36,902.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.
Affiliate marketing is the process of promoting the products/services of other companies, wherein the affiliate receives a commission in return. Affiliate marketing software is the dedicated standalone software used to refer to the product/service. Small brands and publishers are expected to be the major contributors to the affiliate marketing platform market growth owing to their high focus on small investments and big gains. In affiliate marketing, the affiliate earns some money when someone makes a purchase via their recommendation. Affiliate marketing apps perform the entire task from onboarding, reporting, and tracking sales to managing referrals, site traffic, delivering commissions, etc. The global affiliate marketing platform market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of cost-per-click models. Moreover, affiliate marketing is widely being adopted in education, fashion, computer and electronics, sports, health, travel, and other industries, opening doors of opportunities for the affiliate marketing platform market.
The cost-per-sale product type leads with the highest market share in the global affiliate marketing product market and will also exhibit the highest CAGR. Apart from that, the virtual products application type leads in 2021 and will maintain the same foothold in the global affiliate marketing software market in the coming years. The growth of the virtual products application segment is highly attributable to the benefits like better commissions than physical products. In terms of industry, the retail and e-commerce segment leads with the highest share and will also exhibit the highest growth rate because of the steadily growing rate of online purchasers. On the basis of channel, the direct sale segment leads with the highest market share and will exhibit the highest growth rate. On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific affiliate marketing platform market leads with the highest market share.
Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
The affiliate marketing business has gained significant popularity over the past few years and is constantly growing with the increasing contribution of technologies. The affiliate marketing platform is one of the best innovations in the industry and has potential scope in the coming years as it can perform various functions at once. This software is widely adopted by small organizations to deduct additional costs. Affiliate marketing platforms can efficiently drive sales, help manage partners onboard, invite affiliates, track and manage the contribution of every member, etc. Moreover, the fact that affiliate marketing attracts high commissions is driving most people, which will further present potential prospects for the global affiliate marketing platform market.
Restraints
The global affiliate marketing platform market may confront strong challenges due to the rising concerns over affiliate fraud. The growing trend of online shopping is pushing firms towards affiliate marketing. Cookie stuffing, attribution fraud (app installs), typosquatting, and stolen data are some of the major risks associated with affiliate marketing, which may complicate the growth of the global affiliate marketing platform market.
Trend
Voice searches and AI are the most popular trends in the global affiliate marketing platform market, which is expected to bring ample growth opportunities in the coming years. For instance, Amazon Connect powered by Artificial intelligence simplifies the process of connecting with clients.
Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market: Regional Analysis
Japan leads in the Asia-Pacific Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-
In the Asia-Pacific affiliate marketing platform market, Japan is the largest shareholding country, while India will grow at an excellent CAGR of 9.8%, owing to the rising popularity of affiliate marketing in India. In terms of the industry type, the retail and e-commerce industry leads with the highest share in the
Asia-Pacific affiliate marketing platform market and will also exhibit the highest CAGR due to the steadily growing rate of online shoppers.
The UK to lead in the Europe Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-
In the Europe affiliate marketing platform market, the UK will register the highest growth rate, while Germany maintained its dominance in 2021. In terms of application, the virtual products segment leads in the Europe affiliate marketing platform market and will also exhibit the highest growth rate throughout the projected period.
The US dominates the North America Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-
In the North America affiliate marketing platform market, the US leads with the highest market share, while Canada will register a significant growth rate because of the presence of highly skilled publishers. The high share of the US in the affiliate marketing platform is because of the presence of various affiliate marketing platform providers. Canada is expected to register a significant growth rate in the North America affiliate marketing platform market. The cost-per-sale product type leads with the highest share and will register the highest CAGR in this regional affiliate marketing platform market.
South Africa holds the largest share in the Middle East & Africa Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-
In the Middle East & Africa affiliate marketing platform market, South Africa holds the lion's share and will also exhibit the highest growth rate due to the fact that the retail industry is swiftly growing in the country, which will unfurl ample growth opportunities for the South Africa affiliate marketing platform market.
Brazil leads in the South America Affiliate Marketing Platform Market-
In the South America affiliate marketing platform market, Brazil leads with the highest market share and will exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.7%. The direct sale segment, on the basis of sales channel, leads in the South America affiliate marketing platform market and will also register the highest CAGR, owing to the fact that direct sale is considered a clear communication channel between manufacturer and buyer.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players analyzed in the global affiliate marketing platform market include Shopify Inc., Converting Team, Alibaba, eBay Inc., Amazon, Inc., Affiliatly, AWIN, Bluehost, CJ Affiliate, Admitad, iDev Affiliate, Leaddyno, ClickBank, Refersion, Leadpages, Omnistar Affiliate, StudiopressCrakRevenue, Post Affiliate Pro, ReferralCandy, Everflow, ShareASale, Tradedoubler AB, etc.
Segmentation Overview
Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market is segmented based on product, application, industry, channel and region. The industry trends in the global affiliate marketing platform market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
Following are the different segments of the Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market:
By Product:
Cost Per Sale
Cost Per Lead
Cost Per Click
By Application:
Physical Products
Virtual Products
By Industry:
Transportation
Hospitality
Healthcare
BFSI
Banks
Investment/Trading Firms
Multi Asset Brokers
Others
Entertainment and Media
Retail and e-commerce
Consumer Goods
ITeS
Payment and Ticketing
Sales and Marketing
Others
By Channel:
Direct Sale
Distribution Channel
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
