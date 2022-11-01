Swiss Security Solutions LLC new website Fraud Check Switzerland™ to help investors and victims of Fraud and Scam
Fraud Check Switzerland™ is a trademark and brand of Swiss Security Solutions LLC, leading security & investigations company with HQ in Zürich-City Switzerland.
Whoever is detected in a shameful fraud is ever after not believed even if they speak the truth.”ZüRICH-CITY, ZüRICH ZH, SWITZERLAND , November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, millions of people fall victim to scams, frauds, and other malicious traps. These scams cost upwards of billions of dollars annually. Despite the prevalence of these cons, there aren’t many viable courses of action. Victims are left to fend for themselves due to the general lack of public resources and competence in preventing or investigating these scams. That’s where Swiss Security Solutions helps, and where it can help more. Swiss Security Solutions is a fraud investigation specialist, helping businesses and private persons avoid and recover from online scams and fraud. Our team has decades of combined experience guiding clients through extensive due diligence to detect potential issues or effective investigating to recoup as many losses as possible. We have the expertise, proven solutions, and state-of-the-art technology to keep your business safe in an online world full of scammers and fraudsters.
Swiss Security Solutions LLC is proud to announce the launch of their new website. It is now live and located at the address: https://www.check-fraud-switzerland.ch. The new site is designed to be faster than ever, easier to navigate, improved security, and more user-friendly. We welcome visitors focused on featured content regarding our practice and team excellence. Our current and prospective clients will find updated and detailed information about our legal & investigation team and services we offer to uncover illicit activities and find support.
Why Swiss Security Solutions decided to make a specialized Fraud Investigation & Scam Investigation website?
Firstly, Fraud Investigation and Scam Investigation are mostly Investment Fraud Investigation, Broker Fraud Investigation or Crypto Fraud Investigation. Those investigations are special and complex investigative services and solutions which are very different from other investigation services, by doing, finding the facts, investigator specialization, reporting, and criminals and criminal groups which are mostly international. These services and solutions should have a special place on the World Wide Web.
What can Investor, Investor Community or Victim of Fraud/Scam now do?
Check if something might be a Scam or Fraud in Switzerland or Liechtenstein or Globally. Just order Due Diligence, Company Review or Address Investigation. You may also order an Asset Recovery Service or Surveillance Operation. Neither the federal government nor the cantons have the authority to intervene against scams / frauds perpetrated exclusively in Switzerland. Anyone whose economic interests are threatened or damaged by these practices can lodge a complaint with the competent prosecuting authorities or bring a civil suit to the competent civil court judge. You need to prepare the documentation and evidences to fight against the scams / fraudsters or your complaint will be put in suspension until new evidences come. Here you need Fraud Check Switzerland™, to check the facts, to speed up the process and to prevent the possible suspension.
Who are the Clients & Customers of Fraud Check Switzerland™?
Customers and Clients of Fraud Check Switzerland™ are from following markets and groups of individuals: Financial Services Industry, FinTech Industry, StartUps & Crypto Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Real Estate owners, funds of funds, hedge funds, Sovereign wealth funds, Public and private pensions, Endowments, Private equity firms, Institutional investors, Foundations, Government programs, Corporate risk managers, Investment advisers, Legal advisers, Victims of Fraud / Scam, Victim of Online Fraud / Scam, Family Offices, High-Net-Worth-Individuals, Angel Investors, Business owners, Wealth Managers and Attorney Offices.
This fraud investigation specialists office is helping people just like you to avoid and recover from online or offline scams and fraud.
To Get a Quote or Free Consultation regarding Scam or Fraud in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, UK, EU, EMEA was never easier, just visit Fraud Check Switzerland™ - Contact Us webpage. For other investigative work, please contact the Private Detective Agency Switzerland™.
About Us: Fraud Check Switzerland™ is a Department of Swiss Security Solutions with Head Office in Zürich, Switzerland which is providing Fraud & Scam Investigative Services and Solutions, Investment Fraud Investigations, Broker Fraud Investigations, Crypto Fraud Investigations, Blockchain Fraud Investigations. We have investigated, and worked on investigation of criminal and civil cases worth more than USD 45 Billion. We serve as Expert Witness in criminal or civil cases. Every case is backed with Service Guarantee up to USD / CHF 10 Mill. (Corporate Liability Insurance). Their Management has a collective 85+ years of industry experience and more than 220+ years of intelligence know-how. Group Share Capital: CHF 120 000.-
Fraud Check Switzerland™ helps global investors, funds, business owners, and victims of Fraud and Scam