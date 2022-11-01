Veteran Auto Industry Executive to Lead Liteborne Motor Corp.

Formerly known as Imperium Motor Co., Liteborne advances in marketing and distribution of electric vehicles in North America

DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCQB:DSGT)

SURREY , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (“DSGT” or the “Company”) Chairman Bob Silzer today announced the appointment of Alan M. Wagner as chief executive officer of the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liteborne Motor Corporation™ (LMC), the newly reorganized and rebranded Imperium Motor Company. Mr. Wagner’s extensive expertise and reach across the automotive industry will enable him to work closely with China-based Skywell Automotive Group with which LMC has exclusive rights to distribute its electric vehicles in North America.

“I can’t think of anyone better than Alan to steward Liteborne through the homologation process and build a robust dealer network,” said Silzer. “His history working with every type of automotive industry professional is second-to-none. In addition, we are pleased to announce we will soon welcome several of his colleagues to LMC ‘s newly created board of directors.

“It was an exhaustive search to find the leadership that can put Skywell vehicles onto North American roadways, but we have achieved that objective,” Silzer added.

According to Wagner, he met Silzer and became acquainted with the Skywell SUV through automotive industry icon Sandy Munro.

“Sandy is a good friend and someone I admire immensely. He showed me this Skywell EV that he had borrowed to review in one of his broadcasts. It was so impressive that when the opportunity arose to lead the company, I was thrilled,” said Wagner. “I’m here to maximize the company’s potential along with a great team. This month we are meeting with Skywell executives in China to continue the homologation process, product development, and future marketing initiatives. Liteborne is on the move.”

Liteborne Motor Corporation has the exclusive rights to distribute the innovative Skywell Automotive Group lineup of electric vehicles (EV) in the North American market. Skywell is one of the premier EV manufacturers in China, with a full range of advanced passenger vehicles, large and medium-sized buses, light buses, logistics vehicles, and special purpose automobiles.

“We have great optimism about our relationship with Liteborne™,” said Wu Longba, co-founder, president, and CEO of Jiangsu Skywell. “It is important that in addition to industry leadership experience and a high level of integrity, there is a synergy of vision and culture. I am confident Alan will exceed our expectations for the North American market.”

Before joining LMC, Wagner served as executive director of Hyundai Transys and was vice president of product development for Mercedes Benz Tech. Before that, he held multiple executive positions with Lear Corporation. He was the vice president of engineering at Saleen Automotive/SMS Supercars and executive vice president of Saleen Electric. Wagner was also vice president of Entech. Through the years, he has worked with General Motors, Ford, Shelby, Petty Enterprises, Toyota, Chrysler, and BMW among other iconic automotive brands.

“This is a tremendous opportunity in the EV space,” said Wagner. “The current economic conditions and legislative environment are favorable, making this an exciting time for the automotive industry. I am elated to head a company with such an innovative vehicle lineup and such a strong team.”

Wagner resides in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and is an avid automotive collector and industry historian.

About LITEBORNE

LITEBORNE Motor Company (LMC) is an EV sales and marketing company located in Detroit, MI that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles include high-speed, mid-speed, and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters.

About Skywell

Skywell New Energy Automobile Group is one of the leading companies in the field of new energy automobile manufacturing in China. It has a full range of production qualifications for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Its main business includes new energy passenger vehicles, large and medium-sized buses, light buses, logistics vehicles, and special purpose vehicles. R&D and production of core components for vehicles and new energy vehicles. In 2017, the production and sales of Skywell Group reached 10,633, and it officially entered the China New Energy Bus Million Club. In October 2018, Skywell Group was selected as a unicorn enterprise in Jiangsu Province and became a new unicorn. In 2019, the Group's production and sales ranked first in the new energy commercial vehicle industry in Jiangsu Province and second in the country.

About DSG Global

DSG Global (The Company) is publicly traded under the symbol (DSGT). DSG Global Management are pioneers in Fleet Management Systems for the golf industry having launched one the original GPS and Wi-Fi enabled platforms over 25 years ago; GPS Industries, which would eventually be purchased by Club Car.

The company released its own proprietary Fleet Management System under the Vantage TAG brand. The Vantage TAG system is modular, so the operator has the flexibility to build a completely customized solution depending on the requirements of the operation. The system can be implemented with or without a range of displays from the efficient TEXT to the high-definition INFINITY. For utility vehicles there is the TAG TURF. You can explore all the functionality of the VANTAGE TAG Fleet Management System here. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

