Georgia Manufacturing Alliance CEO Jason Moss named among Georgia Trend Magazine’s Top 500 Most Influential Leaders 2022
Moss has supported and grown the state’s manufacturing community with knowledge, energy and enthusiasm.
The trends that are having the biggest impact in Georgia right now have been in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Solar is another major area for us.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) has been named among Georgia Trend Magazine’s Top 500 Most Influential Leaders of 2022. According to the magazine’s highlight of the influential executive, Moss was tapped for pouring his “unmatched energy, enthusiasm, and passion for Georgia's manufacturing community into founding the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.” Launched in 2008, the group’s mission is to support and grow Georgia's manufacturing community.
From 2014 – 2018, Governor Brian Kemp and former Governor Nathan Deal issued "Buy From Georgia" Proclamations, recognizing Moss’s important work in highlighting the state’s manufacturing industry, as well as the Georgians who work in shops, plants and factories across the state.
Moss’s passion for bringing manufacturers to the state has helped Georgia emerge as a national leader in advanced manufacturing. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, in 2020 there was an average of 389,000 manufacturing employees in the state. Manufacturers help drive Georgia’s economy, with $34.76 billion in manufactured goods exported from the state in 2020.
GMA provides unique opportunities for business professionals to participate in factory tours, networking events, and educational sessions. For example, Moss launched the Georgia Manufacturing EXPO (held in 2013 and 2014), to raise consumer awareness and showcase products manufactured in Georgia.
In 2015, he also created an industry-focused tradeshow, the Georgia Manufacturing Summit, where industry professionals gathered to collaborate and learn from each other and well-known keynote speakers. The Georgia Manufacturing Summit experienced strong growth through 2019.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Summit and the 120-plus events GMA hosted annually. Undeterred, Moss continued supporting GMA members virtually, hosting more than 130 remote sessions that same year. He used some of his “down” time to write his book, "Manufacturing Success in Georgia.” In 2021, he and his wife, Kandy, traveled the state on a book tour, promoting the people, plants, and products of Georgia manufacturing.
Moss observes, “The trends that are having the biggest impact in Georgia right now have been in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Solar is another major area for us.” With the cost of energy in manufacturing rising rapidly – especially in Georgia – companies are looking for ways to meet that challenge.
GMA consistently educates the public about the benefits of manufacturing, offering many events each year that include plant tours and crucial networking. The organization’s efforts also educate consumers about what’s being made in Georgia, while encouraging them to consider the manufacturing industry as a potential career path.
In 2021, Moss also launched the Manufacturing Mastermind initiative, a program that gives industry executives from top manufacturing companies the opportunity to pursue personal and professional growth. Energized and optimistic about this unique program, Moss already sees remarkable results from executives who are taking the opportunity to exchange ideas and valuable experiences with each other, to learn and share best practices. To that end, the enthusiastic CEO also takes every opportunity to deliver keynote speeches at critical conferences and expos around the state.
“Education is key,” said Moss. “People are often surprised by the role that manufacturing plays in Georgia’s strong economy.” Several recent boosts to the state’s manufacturing muscle are companies such as SK Battery America in Commerce, the planned Rivian Automotive, Inc., plant in Morgan and Walton Counties, and the coming Hyundai auto plant and EV battery factory slated for a 2025 opening in Savannah.
Looking forward, said Moss, Manufacturing Mastermind will remain a key focus of GMA, running parallel to continuing GMA 2.0 with an even more robust lineup of events.
“We’re taking applications now and screening a handful of key leaders for the next group to participate in the Manufacturing Mastermind. Although the focus is on Georgia at present, ultimately, we’ll be rolling out this program nationwide.”
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
