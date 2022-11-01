Florida Weight Loss Doctor Puts Technology to Work
Dr. Amir's Medical Weight Loss Center Uses Technology to Help Patients Shed PoundsHALLANDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board-certified Obesity medicine specialist Dr. Rotem Amir has invested in a number of technology platforms that assist her patients in losing weight and keeping it off.
These technology tools supplement the medically supervised weight loss programs she and her team tailor to the needs of individual patients. These tools, along with a newly launched website include Dr. Amir's Healthy Weight Loss App, remote weigh-in scales, an in-house electrical bioimpedance device and sophisticated breath analysis equipment.
Dr. Amir's Healthy Weight Loss App
This is a new app available for iPhones and Androids that tracks what patients eat, captures their daily physical activities and even lets patients chat directly with Dr. Amir at specific times each day.
The app includes a database that contains all branded and generic foods available in US supermarkets and automatically adds up the calories of these foods based on the portion sizes that the patient enters into the app. The app’s database also allows patients to enter their daily physical activities and exercises, then adds up the calories burned based on the number of minutes the patients type in for the activity.
If a patient needs help in making food or exercise decisions, then the app allows them to reach out directly to Dr. Rotem Amir via a chat interface. The app is the perfect medical weight loss companion for patients who are serious about achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.
Remote Weigh-In Scales
Patients of Dr. Amir's Medical Weight Loss Center no longer are required to walk into the office and use the doctor’s weight scale. Now all they need to do is step on a connected weight scale device that speaks directly to Dr Amir's Healthy Weight Loss App to report a patient’s current weight. These scales are shipped to each patient as part of their weight loss program and integrate seamlessly with the iPhone and Android mobile apps.
Electrical Bioimpedance Device
This state-of-the-art device uses a small electrical charge that passes through the body tissue of patients to reveal their percentage of body fat, lean muscle, bone and water. This technology changes the focus of a weight loss program from simply “losing weight” and shifts it to “reducing fat percentage”. The electrical bioimpedance device is located in-house at Dr. Amir's Medical Weight Loss Center and is an important part of both the initial consultation and any ongoing check-ins for patients who opt for in-person appointments.
Breath Analysis
As part of a medically supervised weight loss program, the team at Dr. Amir’s Weight Loss and Metabolism Center can now accurately measure the rate at which a patient is burning fat by using a breath analysis device cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The device works by measuring the amount of acetone in a patient’s breath. When the body’s metabolism burns fat, what is actually happening is that the liver breaks down fats into chemicals called ketones. Acetone is the most common ketone, so by measuring the amount of acetone in a weight loss patient’s breath, a doctor can predict the rate at which your body is burning fat.
Committed to Cutting-Edge Remedies for Obesity
Dr. Amir’s Weight Loss and Metabolism Center uses weight loss technology to help patients lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. When people are suffering from being overweight or obese and have tried fad diets, exercise and other methods without success, they may benefit from following a technology-assisted, scientifically-backed program that also encompasses meal replacement, lifestyle interventions and sometimes even obesity medication.
Dr. Amir is currently accepting in-person patients at her practice in Hallandale, FL as well as remote telehealth patients throughout the states of Florida and Georgia.
Dr. Rotem Amir
Dr. Amir's Medical Weight Loss Center
+1 954-302-8161
info@drrotemamir.com