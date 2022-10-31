VCFamilia, LBAN, Founder Familia Formalize Partnership
VCFamilia and Latino Business Action Network, an independent non-profit that collaborates with Stanford are proud to announce a strategic partnership.
— Arturo Cazares LBAN CEO
VCFamilia, Latino Business Action Network, an independent Silicon Valley non-profit that collaborates with Stanford to empower Latino entrepreneurship nationally, and Founder Familia are proud to announce a strategic partnership to combine each organization's respective strengths to advance the common mission of increasing the Latino presence within the U.S. private sector and providing resources to help the Latino entrepreneurial community thrive.
Today, these organizations serve complementary roles in the Latino entrepreneurship ecosystem. VCFamilia is the largest community of 300+ Latino venture capitalists looking to invest in startups that may otherwise be overlooked. LBAN does foundational research through their collaboration with Stanford on Latino entrepreneurship and LBAN has a Business Scaling program at Stanford for Latino entrepreneurs. Founder Familia is a community for venture-ready Latinx startup founders that support each other with access to networks, hiring guidance, and fundraising opportunities.
Through a formal partnership, VCFamilia, LBAN, and Founder Familia seek to close the financial and social capital gap for Latino entrepreneurs to drive the next phase of growth for the U.S. economy. LBAN’s recent annual research on Latino entrepreneurship that it conducts through the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative found that 19% of the Latino-owned businesses were tech-based versus 14% of White-owned businesses in tech. However, less than 2% of venture capital dollars go to Latino founders.
In addition to LBAN’s foundational research on Latino entrepreneurship and their business scaling program at Stanford for Latinx entrepreneurs, LBAN invests in an ecosystem of ongoing support for the almost 1,000 graduates of their program at Stanford . “We see VC Familia as a great source of capital for our alumni entrepreneurs and Founder Familia and VC Familia as great sources of Latinx founders for our Business Scaling program” commented Arturo Cazares, CEO of LBAN.
As part of this strategic endeavor, VCFamilia investors will source deals from LBAN’s alumni network, and eligible Founder Familia members will be invited to participate in LBAN’s Business Scaling program.
“After meeting many LBAN entrepreneurs on the Stanford campus, it is clear LBAN plays a unique role in the Latino entrepreneurial ecosystem. VCFamilia and Founder Familia are thrilled to formally partner with LBAN to accelerate the funding and scaling of the next generation of Latino startups” says Carlos Castellanos at VCFamilia and Founder Familia.
About VCFamilia:
VCFamilia is the largest Latinx community in venture capital, supporting over 300 venture capitalists throughout their careers. VCF normalizes the Latinx experience in venture and provides the network, resources, and guidance to grow and empower more diverse checkwriters and fund managers. Backed by leading institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank, Techstars, Google Ventures, Comcast, Samsung Next, and more, VCFamilia is committed to growing the number and impact of Latinx investors in the venture ecosystem.
For more information on VCFamilia, please visit www.vcfamilia.com or email us at hola@vcfamilia.com.
About Founder Familia:
Founder Familia is a community of Latinx founders created to foster collaboration and belonging. The group's vision is to scale grassroots efforts that have been effective in connecting Latinx founders in Silicon Valley across the United States. With over 300 members, Founder Familia hosts founder-led dinners, happy hours, and events at the local level, and facilitates conversations and resource sharing among fellow Latinx founders at a national level.
For more information on Founder Familia, please visit www.founderfamilia.com or email us at info@founderfamilia.com.
About LBAN:
LBAN is a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit with the mission to grow the American economy by
empowering Latino entrepreneurship across the country. LBAN partners with Stanford
through the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative. LBAN has three areas of focus:
1) Foundational research on Latino entrepreneurs, 2) A transformative Business Scaling Program at Stanford GSB for Latino business owners, and 3) Building an empowering ecosystem for Latino entrepreneurs.
For more information on LBAN, please visit https://www.lban.us/ or email us at communications@lban.us
