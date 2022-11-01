FHH Enterprises Inc. launches MKUTANO in partnership with the Afro Caribbean Business Network
MKUTANO (Swahili for Meeting Place), where Black Canadians can efficiently, effectively, and democratically organize to achieve their ambitions.
We must craft our own future, is the company’s mantra and message to Black Canadians’!”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MKUTANO provides the scalable, digital infrastructure and tools, to help Black Canadians discuss, debate, and vote to reach a consensus on important community themes (Employment, Youth, Education, Economics, Housing, Justice, etc…) needed for cooperation and collaboration. The platform is intended to be the central repository for opinions, expectations, ambitions, documentation, development strategies, and plans, related to Black Canada. It also ensures transparency, traceability, and integrity of posted information.
‘We must craft our own future, is the company’s mantra and message to Black Canadians’ says Patrick Cole, the company founder. ‘Effective organization is a guided process and is the critical activity in any community’s development. It determines prioritized ambitions and lays out a path to achieve them. MKUTANO makes organizing efficient by facilitating real-time communication among all Black Canadians’.
FHH is working with the African Canadian Business Network (ACBN) and other Black Eco System Fund partners to build interest in MKUTANO and the value it brings to Black Canada. "Building off of the first ever Black Labour Market Study we were able to commission, MKUTANO, is the digital infrastructure that we can use to organize ourselves and make decisions. We are happy to partner and looking forward to the momentum and empowerment this will bring to the Black community!" - Ryan Knight Executive Director of the Afro-Caribbean Business Network.
An affordable, annual usage fee will eventually be collected to further cover the operational costs and fund additional development projects. The fee structure will follow the philosophy, little from many, adds up to much, to ensure that every Black Canadian can contribute to their community’s development.
MKUTANO will be operated as a Social Enterprise and at least thirty-five percent (35%) of net income will be donated to a community-controlled fund for distribution to other efforts and projects.
Black Canadians, Black Non-Profit Organizations, and Black Companies are invited to sign up, build content, participate in conversations, make proposals and help administer the platform. Everyone can be part of the growth and development of Black Communities.
‘Let’s create a BLACK RENAISSANCE in the 21st century, says Cole.
About FHH Enterprises Inc.
FHH Enterprises Inc. (www.fhhent.com) is a federally registered Canadian technology company located in Mississauga, Ontario. Our mission is to accelerate the Development and Advancement of Black Canada using innovative Strategies and Technology. We are launching the online, digital infrastructure to facilitate efficient and effective organization, cooperative economics, and wealth accumulation. Visit our website for further information about the platforms.
