Manchin, Capito Announce Funding for Upward Bound Program

October 31, 2022

Charleston, WV — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $998,262 to help strengthen students’ math and science skills, and assist veterans in postsecondary academic development in West Virginia. This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Education’s Veterans Upward Bound Program and the Upward Bound Math & Science Program.

“Upward Bound Programs support West Virginia students as they pursue higher education degrees, from providing affordable summer housing to funding college preparatory classes. The funding announced today will assist West Virginia Veterans at Davis & Elkins College through academic instruction, counseling, tutoring and more, as well as help strengthen math and science skills for students across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a longtime supporter of Upward Bound and our Veterans, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster educational programs across West Virginia.”





“Our veterans have given so much for our country, and we owe it to them to provide them with the necessary resources to support their pursuit of higher learning. This funding will help do just that, while also providing a boost for our youth in their math and science education,” Senator Capito said. “As a former college guidance counselor and throughout my career in public service, I have seen first-hand how Upward Bound and other TRIO programs positively impact students in West Virginia.”