Manchin, Capito Announce $26 Million to Help Rebuild Herbert Hoover High School

October 31, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $26,656,638 for the West Virginia School Building Authority. The funding will be used to help rebuild Herbert Hoover High School, which was critically damaged by the 2016 floods. This funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).





“After the terrible flooding that ravaged West Virginia in 2016, we came together as a state and helped each other rebuild. It was incredible to see the strength of West Virginians and the compassion they held for each other. I have worked with FEMA since the disaster to ensure rebuilding West Virginia schools remains a top priority. I am pleased FEMA is continuing to support our efforts to rebuild Herbert Hoover High School, although it is long overdue for the students, families, teachers, and school personnel who have been waiting for their new school,” Senator Manchin said. “I greatly look forward to seeing the new Herbert Hoover High School and I will continue to work with FEMA to ensure our schools across the Mountain State have the resources they need to completely recover from the devastating flooding.”



