ICYMI: Manchin Hosts Department of Defense Leaders in West Virginia

October 31, 2022

Charleston, WV – Last week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and Chairman of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee, hosted senior leaders from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in West Virginia to showcase the state’s current defense capabilities and its potential to further support the U.S. military. Senator Manchin and the DoD officials visited a variety of locations.





“I was honored to welcome a number of senior decisionmakers from the Department of Defense to West Virginia this week,” said Senator Manchin. “At every stop, we showcased West Virginia’s current training capabilities and all of the ways our great state can further support our military. I always say West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in the nation, and it is more important than ever that we ready our full military potential as our adversaries around the world continue to present more serious threats to American national security. I look forward to expanding this relationship with DoD to bolster our national defense systems and demonstrate the immense pride West Virginians have in supporting our servicemembers both at home and abroad.”



