CASEY'S GENERAL STORE BECOMES AN MYAS PARTNER

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services would like to formally announce Casey's General Store, the third largest convenience retailer with more than 2,400 stores throughout the United States, as an MYAS Partner.

Casey's will be a Supporting Sponsor of the Midwest Wrestling Tour, which includes the Hawkeye, Badgerland, Gopher State & Yellowjacket Nationals. Look for Casey's at all of these events, as well as the many Basketball Tournament & Leagues throughout the Winter and Spring.

"Casey's is the perfect Partner for the MYAS and all the youth athletic households we service. Casey's not only has convenience, but delicious Pizza, Sandwiches and other on-the-go foods which provide a great experience for Minnesota families" said Dawson Blanck, Executive Director of the MYAS

To learn more about Casey's awesome Menu, Deals and the nearest location to you, please go to www.Caseys.com.

Thank you, Casey's for your Partnership and commitment, to the Minnesota Youth Athletic Households!

Minnesota Youth Athletic Services | www.myas.org | 763.781.2220 | Info@myas.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caseys-general-store-becomes-an-myas-partner-301663654.html

SOURCE Minnesota Youth Athletic Services

