Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,880 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Exercise Display for Households (CSK-230)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dedicated display solution for seniors and other consumers to access physical exercise classes at home during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the SILVER MIRROR. My design could encourage physical activity without going to the gym or other public exercise class."

The invention provides an improved way to access and display exercise classes at home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional home fitness equipment. As a result, it could increase convenience and physical activity. It also offers a wall-mounted full-length dressing mirror when not in use. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for senior citizens, individuals with limited mobility, households, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-exercise-display-for-households-csk-230-301656266.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Exercise Display for Households (CSK-230)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.