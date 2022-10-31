EI Design and MPS Interactive Announces Exciting New Rebrand

EI Design and MPS Interactive, a part of the MPS group of brands, announced today they are unifying as a single force. They are changing their brand name to EI to better represent the renewed brand.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 31, 2022

EI Design and MPS Interactive, a part of the MPS group of brands, have been at the forefront of creating transformational learning experiences for more than 30 years. Today, they announced that they are unifying as a single force. To better represent the renewed brand and their role as the preferred strategic L&D partner for the world's leading organization, they are changing their brand name to EI.

With the enhanced capabilities of both teams, EI is strongly positioned to futureproof the L&D strategy of learning organizations and accelerate organizational growth. Their tools, frameworks, and strategies are designed to help companies align more closely with the business and leverage learning to develop the workforce, close skill gaps, and ultimately, drive business performance.



2800+ global integrated team - Their learning experts span across 17 locations in the US, Europe, and India.

600+ satisfied customers serviced – They have created award-winning solutions in 26+ industry verticals for clients across 25+ global locations.

400+ Global Awards and Rankings - Including 100+ Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in the last 3 years and have been featured in over 40+ global ranking lists in 18 different categories.

1M+ hours of transformational learning experiences delivered.

EI - The Inspiration and Story Behind Our New Identity

The ideology behind the new brand and its value proposition is adopting "Emotional Intelligence" as a common thread in the way they address the needs of learners and our customers. They leverage the power of human connection to create emotionally intelligent learning experiences that drive performance gain and maximize training ROI and ROE for both the learners and the business.

The New Logo

The new logo is inspired by Daniel Goleman's 5 pillars of emotional intelligence. The personified ‘I' symbolizes the learner, and the 5 dots symbolize the 5 elements of emotional intelligence.

The logo represents how they leverage the power of human connection to create emotionally intelligent learning experiences that build resilient, high-performing individuals and teams with a deeper engagement to the organization.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ei_design_and_mps_interactive_announces_exciting_new_rebrand/prweb18982580.htm