DISH Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corp. DISH will host a conference call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to discuss its third quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the participant passcode listed below.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0459 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2558
Participant Passcode: 823723

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call and have the passcode ready to ensure timely participation.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.

DISH will distribute its financial results before the call, which will also be posted to the Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation DISH is a Fortune 200 company.

