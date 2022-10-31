Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on November 29, 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC, OTCQX - EXCOF) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the close of business on Tuesday November 29, 2022.



Exco's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zrnzwzys a few minutes before the event.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIada00dd72114489380007ae964528b65 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website beginning on November 30, 2022 at approximately 1:00 pm Eastern Time until December 14, 2022.

