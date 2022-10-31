Starry to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Starry 3Q earnings conference call start time updated to 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "Starry")​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) with the financial community to discuss results for the company's third quarter of 2022. Starry will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the call.

Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial one of the numbers below and enter the conference ID number 242769.

United States Toll Free: 1-844-200-6205

United States Local: 1-646-904-5544

Other Locations: 1-929-526-1599

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Starry's Investor Relations website at https://investors.starry.com. A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. ET on the Investor Relations website. To automatically receive Starry financial news and updates, please subscribe to email alerts on the Investor Relations page.

