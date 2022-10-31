Submit Release
BC Public School Employers’ Association reaches tentative agreement with BC Teachers’ Federation under Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, October 31 - The BC Public School Employers’ Association has reached a tentative agreement with members of the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The BCTF represents nearly 49,000 teachers who deliver education to students in the province’s 60 school districts.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Agreement details will be available in the coming weeks when the ratification process for the union members and the school district employers is complete.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining

