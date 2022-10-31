BC Public Service Agency reaches tentative agreement with Professional Employees Association under the Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, October 31 - The BC Public Service Agency has reached a tentative agreement with members of the Professional Employees Association (PEA) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The PEA represents nearly 1,300 people working as foresters, engineers, agrologists, geoscientists, psychologists and others throughout B.C.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employers/public-sector-employers/public-sector-bargaining