Province helps local fire services prepare for the next storm

CANADA, October 31 - Island fire services across the province will receive grants to purchase disaster response and communications equipment to help them prepare for future emergency events.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety is investing over $1 million in emergency preparedness with local fire services. Each of the 35 fire departments will receive a one-time grant of $20,000 through the PEI Firefighter Association (PEIFFA) to help with the purchase of lifesaving, disaster response equipment, such as chainsaws, portable lights and other safety equipment.

“These funds will help our firefighters in the next major storm by putting equipment in our fire halls, in the hands of those who are boots on the ground, and the first to respond across Island communities,” said Gerard McMahon, president of the PEI Firefighter Association.

“During Fiona, local fire service members were using their own equipment like chainsaws to clear the roads before they could even get to the emergency site. Providing these first responders with the funds to buy the right tools for the local service to do their important jobs, especially in times of emergency, is exactly what the Province can do to support these men and women.” - Justice and Public Safety Minister Darlene Compton

To ensure reliable communication interoperability between fire and emergency services, the Department of Justice and Public Safety will also be providing the PEIFFA a one-time grant of $300,000 to purchase PICS II radios and backup batteries. These radios will be distributed to local fire services who are still using seed radios.

“The Island firefighting community is a tight knit family that always shows up for one another and their communities. Having everyone on the same communications platform will help us respond to emergencies in a timely way so that we can help, and so that at the end of the day, everyone gets home safely,” said Dave Rossiter, PEI Chief Fire Marshal.

Media contacts:

Vicki Tse

Department of Justice and Public Safety

vickitse@gov.pe.ca