Hospitality sector gets boost through expanded hours during World Cup
CANADA, October 31 - The FIFA World Cup is an international soccer competition, highly popular among soccer fans around the world, and is hosted in a different country or countries every four years.
Liquor Primary establishments will be required to close their doors to patrons for one hour after the end of liquor service.
- Patrons will not be allowed to enter the establishment until this hour (at a minimum) has passed.
- Liquor Primary establishments are not required to notify the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch of their intention to extend their operating hours.
- Licensed restaurants are not required to close as they currently have the operational ability to stay open 24 hours. However, hours of liquor service will still be the same as their current liquor licence allows.