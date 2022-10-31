Internship and Crime Prevention Program Applications Open Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Starting November 3, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will begin accepting applications for the Internship and Crime Prevention Program. The Internship and Crime Prevention grant application will be open to a nonprofit organization partnering with a city of the metropolitan class for the purpose of providing internships and crime prevention within qualified census tracts located within the boundaries of such city. The awarded nonprofit organization will receive up to $6,000,000 (up to $3,000,000 in FY 2022-2023 and up to $3,000,000 in FY 2023-2024).

Applicants must submit a Letter of Intent prior to October 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Applicants must email Letters of Intent to the Program Manager before completing an application.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System. The last day to submit applications is Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Program requirements and more information about the Internship and Crime Prevention Program can be found on DED’s webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/internships-and-crime-prevention/.

For additional information, contact Internship and Crime Prevention Program Manager Deisy Coyle at deisy.coyle@nebraska.gov or 531-500-9577.