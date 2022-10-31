Submit Release
Greater amberjack season closes Nov. 1 in Gulf state waters

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes Nov. 1, with the last day of harvest being Oct. 31. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to modify the 2022-23 recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico during its July Commission meeting. This modification was consistent with emergency measures implemented by NOAA fisheries for Gulf federal waters to help prevent quota overages and future quota paybacks.

Learn more about recreational fishing at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

