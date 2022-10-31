Submit Release
FWC to host public meeting on proposed changes to striped bass regulations on lower Ochlockonee River

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public input on the proposed changes to size limits of striped bass on the lower Ochlockonee River.

Lake Talquin and the lower Ochlockonee River downstream of the Jackson Bluff Dam provide a popular striped bass fishery and serve as the FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management’s primary location for collection of broodfish (reproductive fish used for hatchery production) which are critical for ongoing efforts to conserve Gulf striped bass throughout their native range. Recent studies that investigated angler harvest, striped bass age structure and habitat availability in this system indicated that management actions should be taken to conserve its population.

Close coordination and input from stakeholders and the public is important for ensuring the best outcome for final rules. FWC staff will discuss the proposed regulation changes at the in-person meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. EST at the Joe Budd Field Office, 5300 High Bridge Road, Quincy, FL 32351. 

For more information about striped bass fishing opportunities in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/fishing, click on “Freshwater Fishing Sites/Forecasts” under “Learn More” and then scroll down to click “Top Spots for Stripers.”

