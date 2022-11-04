New to Planet Earth…My Pet Molecule™

Constance Posse invents My Pet Molecule - hot new educational toy Helping kids save Planet Earth! My Pet Molecule™ My Pet Molecules enjoy fall in New Hampshire

My Pet Molecules have landed on Planet Earth – hoping to find plenty of child earthlings to play with.

I wanted to create a toy that might actually make a difference in our youngsters lives. We all should be encouraging both girls and boys to investigate science and how much fun learning can be.” — Constance Posse

MILFORD, NH, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is there a way to get kids interested in science? There just may be, but who knew it would come in the form of molecules…turned into cute little toy pals? Designer, inventor, and manufacturer, Constance Posse had an idea to create a toy that would spark children’s interest in how things work, by making “molecules” cute and colorful. The story goes that somewhere off in a distant galaxy a planet was dying. Just before the planet explodes, 3 molecule pioneers escape and set out to planet Earth to teach child earthlings about how science can help save their planet. Sounds like a great mission!

“I wanted to create a toy that might actually make a difference in our youngsters lives,” states Posse. “We all should be encouraging both girls and boys to investigate science and how much fun learning can be.” My Pet Molecule™, Molly, Willy, and Nacho have landed on Earth just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The molecules are $12.99 each and also offer free story and coloring sheet downloads from the website.

For those of you who need a science refresher…a molecule is two or more atoms bonded together. Our universe, our planet, and all earthlings are made up of molecules! Molly Methane circles the planet looking for dangerous greenhouse gases that she can bust-up with her Methane Buster! Molly is made up of one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms! Willy Water patrols the oceans looking for pollution to infuse it with oxygen to help heal the Earth’s oceans! Willy is made up of one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms! Nacho Nitro travels through time in a Nitrous Oxide powered spaceship, meeting and searching for answers from the greatest minds in the universe! Nacho is made up of one oxygen atom and two nitrogen atoms!

The website features snippets of the My Pet Molecules as they travel through time and space meeting some of the greatest minds on Earth. For more information visit MyPetMolecule.com, call toll-free 1-844-736-8785, or email sales@MyPetMolecule.com. My Pet Molecules can be purchased directly at www.MyPetMolecule.com.

# # #

About Constance Posse: Ms. Posse is most known as an innovative furniture designer and fabricator. She grew up in Philadelphia and lives a truly global life-style traveling between LA and New Hampshire with stops in Dallas in between. This strong woman business leader is a mother of two boys and brings her meticulous attention to detail to every project. Ms. Posse is unique and fearless as she enters the competitive world of toy manufacturing. She is determined to bring her caring, positive and fun attitude to the world of toys with My Pet Molecule in hopes of truly making a difference for the next generation in some small way.