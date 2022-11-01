HLAC 2023 Accreditation Standards are Here
This November, Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC) will be releasing its set of 2023 Standards.RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA , US, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting News for the Healthcare Textile Industry.
Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC) has always taken pleasure in offering accreditation to laundries that not only provide quality healthcare textiles but have proven the process in which they take is accurate and credible.
This November, Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC) will be releasing its set of 2023 Standards. The HLAC Board of Directors and many committee members have been working tirelessly for many months to produce the updated standards and many more months listening to the industry professionals with concerns and feedback on opportunities to improve. HLAC is working towards ensuring they provide a positive experience for all HLAC accreditation. The release this November will give the opportunity for the public to review and comment on these updated criteria.
A few things to expect from the updated standards
• More emphasis on standards impacting hygienically clean linen
• Prominence on functional separation and clean/soil issues
• Less focus on items that do not directly impact hygienically clean linen i.e., eyewash stations
• Flexibility for operators who employ different methods to obtain hygienically clean linen
• Easier to read standards, less duplication, better-referenced standards
Following the release of the standards, HLAC is planning a live informative webinar to speak about what’s new and upcoming, implementation, and answer any questions. Registration information for the webinar will be on the HLAC website at hlacnet.org as well as emailed out to those on the mailing list. Sign up for the webinar here.
In addition to updating HLAC’s accreditation standards, HLAC will be releasing a new Part 4 to the standards that will be optional and beneficial to the healthcare textile process. Whether your laundry was recently accredited, you have a laundry coming up on expiration, or have never accredited your laundry, HLAC highly recommends joining the informative webinar as they will be sharing big news that could be very valuable to your laundry.
HLAC has now accredited around 180 laundries and continues to make progress in raising the bar for healthcare laundries, greatly benefiting patient safety in the process. HLAC looks forward to another great year of partnership with remarkable laundries and their teams.
