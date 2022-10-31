Submit Release
1Spatial Launches the Most Disruptive Traffic Management Planning Solution in 30 Years

Cambridge, UK, 31st October 2022, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global provider of geospatial software and solutions for improved data governance, is pleased to announce it is expanding its cloud offering with the launch of 1Streetworks’ Traffic Management Plan Automation (TMPA). The solution automates the consistent and compliant production of traffic management plans in a matter of minutes.

1Streetworks’ TMPA solution automates the often costly, time-consuming, and error-prone process of planning works on the UK’s roads.

It produces a comprehensive, site-specific traffic management plan, usually in less than 60 seconds. The cloud-based software digitises traffic management regulations and ensures that all plans are compliant with the prevailing legislation. It works anywhere on any Internet-connected device.

There are no costly software packages to purchase and maintain, no specialist training on CAD packages required and no expensive machines to buy.

Andrew Fennell, Managing Director of Roads, at1Spatial says: “We have revolutionised the traffic management planning industry with our latest cloud solution. 1Streetworks’ TMPA typically takes around 60 seconds to produce a plan, which can often take hours or, depending on the supply chain, can involve a turnaround time of weeks. I believe it is the biggest change to the highways market in the last 30 years.”

For more information on 1Streetworks’ TMPA and the rest of the 1Spatial Platform, visit 1spatial.com/1streetworks.

