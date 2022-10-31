U.S. Border Patrol Agents Encounter Armed Suspected Smugglers

OTAY MESA, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents conducting routine patrol operations recently encountered several men suspected of being illegally present in the United States. Four of the men were heavily armed.

On October 25, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling along the international boundary deep in the San Ysidro Mountains encountered four individuals carrying AR-15 style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines. The event occurred approximately 12.4 miles east of the San Ysidro port of entry and approximately 0.3 miles north of the international border. When agents were seen responding, the men dropped the weapons and fled south toward Mexico.

Agents immediately notified the Government of Mexico who responded to assist. The San Diego Sector Border Patrol Tactical Unit, also known as BORTAC, also responded to provide additional security.

Once the scene was deemed safe, agents searched the area and recovered four AR-15 style rifles and 17 loaded AR-15 magazines.

The weapons, ammunition, and other evidentiary items were seized and transported for processing. At present, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. A bi-national investigation is underway to identify the armed men.

“This type of dangerous activity must not be tolerated,” said San Diego Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “When events like this occur, we think of our fallen Border Patrol Agents Bryan Terry, Robert Rosas, and others who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation. We think of the migrant victims of armed extortion, robbery or worse. And we think of the dangers to outdoor enthusiasts who frequent the area. It is critical that communities on both sides of the border remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900

