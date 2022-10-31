Stellar Outcomes Announces Fall 2022 Classes for Dental Professionals
What Stellar Outcomes is doing is invaluable to the industry. The company is addressing important, timely issues that will only enhance the services dental professionals provide to their patients.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar Outcomes, an education-based program for dental professionals, has announced two more upcoming classes for the Fall 2022 semester.
Sponsored by TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, Stellar Outcomes will host two more 90-minute Study Clubs, one called Secretly Tongue Tied – What Patients Aren’t Telling You on November 3 and the other entitled Body in Balance – Cannabis & The Endocannabinoid System on December 1. For more information on the Clubs, which qualify for Continuing Education, visit here.
“Stellar Outcomes is a platform for Dental Professionals to continue your education, make connections, and strengthen their bonds in the dental community,” said Brandi Hooker Evans RDH-ER, MHE, President of Stellar Outcomes, LLC. “In each meeting, we focus on an important topic or current challenge in the industry. We are grateful to TempStars for not only sponsoring the Study Clubs, but spreading the word among the tens of thousands of dental professionals within its community.”
“Once I did some research on TempStars, it became my mission to bring them to Idaho, where the company can make a real difference in the lives of dental assistants, hygienists, and dentists,” said Evans, who is a Past-President of the Idaho Dental Hygienists’ Association. “I was impressed with how quickly Dr. Younger and his team responded and began operations in Idaho.”
Dr. Younger said that that experience of working with Hooker and learning about Stellar Outcomes led TempStars to become a sponsor.
“What Stellar Outcomes is doing is invaluable to the industry,” he said. “The company is addressing important, timely issues that will only enhance the services that dental professionals provide to their patients.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 6,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
