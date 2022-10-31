MODIFY MEDSPA ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SERVICE OFFERINGS TO INCLUDE THE MOST ADVANCED SKINCARE TREATMENTS ON THE MARKET
By adding the Spectrum to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care and laser hair treatments on the market today”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modify MedSpa, led by Christine Go, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner, today announced that it has added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings. The award-winning Rohrer Aesthetics Spectrum Device, will provide patients with unsurpassed outcomes and the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare and laser hair removal.
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal for both small and large areas with a built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also has an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light treatments (IPL) which treat a host of skin aliments including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, spider veins and acne, as well as many others. Additionally, the system also offers safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
“Modify MedSpa has always been committed to best dermatologic treatments in skin care and anti-aging” said Christine Go, Founder and MSN, FNP-BC, Modify MedSpa, “By adding the Spectrum to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care and laser hair treatments on the market today administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at Modify MedSpa and to schedule your free consultation, please visit their website at www.modifymedspa.com or call 212.634.1654.
About Modify MedSpa:
Modify MedSpa proudly offers skin enhancement services, skin health services, anti-aging procedures, wellness services and beauty and body enhancing services to the locals of Midtown NYC and its neighboring towns. In addition to laser procedures, we offer a full range of treatments including Botox, fillers, PDO thread lifts, HydraFacial’s and PRP/PRF treatments.
We understand the foundation of beauty artistry which entails the complexity of the aging process, facial symmetry, volume, skin tone & texture. These fundamentals are put into practice to offer you a customized and modified skin care consultation in addition to medical aesthetic treatments to help you with your journey and achieve your aesthetic goals. Modify MedSpa is run and lead by a licensed and board-certified medical professional. Our VIP members truly enjoy the relaxation of personalized facial treatments and its additional membership perks and discounts.
All patients receive personalized treatments, complimentary consultations, timely appointments and follow ups. Modify MedSpa also has an easy to navigate electronic booking and friendly appointment reminder system.
The mission at Modify MedSpa is to maintain an atmosphere of safety, integrity and professionalism, while providing the highest quality of medical aesthetic treatments resulting in one's improved self-confidence and heightened positive attitude towards life.
For more information about the Modify MedSpa, please visit our website at www.modifymedspa.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
