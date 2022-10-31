United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship(USASBE) Announces Finalists for 2023 Excellence Awards

USASBE Announces Finalists for 2023 Excellence Awards

Entrepreneurship programs from across the country competing for six premier awards.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNINTED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) announced the finalists for the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards as part of the USASBE 2023: Driven By Dreams annual conference to be held at Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL, January 18-22.

“This is one of the most exciting elements and value-added components of our organization,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE. “Sharing the breadth of efforts and excellence of these finalists, even before the conference, helps our members really see what can be done. And, our finalists love to share their stories so others can learn and replicate ideas in ecosystems.”

The USASBE Model Entrepreneurship Program Award, Model Emerging Entrepreneurship Program Award, Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award, and Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award recognize bold and innovative programs making an impact in the field of entrepreneurship education. These awards honor colleges and universities with comprehensive, creative, high-quality, sustainable, and impactful courses and co-curricular programs in entrepreneurship education.

Two new awards this year—the Model University Accelerator/Incubator and Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Awards—recognize both collegiate and community programs that help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas into viable and even scalable businesses.

“The quality of the applications this year was higher than ever,” said Judi Eyles, program awards co-chair. “We are seeing programs really put together strong cases for these awards, making the selection of finalists a real challenge.”

2023 USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Award Finalists

Model Entrepreneurship Program Award

Indiana University, Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation

University of St. Thomas, Schulze School of Entrepreneurship

Robert Morris University, Massey Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Model Emerging Entrepreneurship Program Award

Auburn University

University of Wyoming

Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award

Georgetown Startup Initiative (GSI)

Wake Forest University – IDEATE Method

Wharton Interactive – The Entrepreneurship Game

Washington University – The Endgame of Entrepreneurship

Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award

Florida Atlantic University – Entrepreneur Bootcamp

Northeastern University, Roux Institute – Founder Residency

The University of Auckland – Summer Lab

University of Michigan – Flint, Hagerman Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Model University Accelerator/Incubator Award

San Diego State University, Zahn Innovation Platform Launchpad

Northern Kentucky University, INKUBATOR

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, iVenture Accelerator

Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Award

BLAC 24/7, Black Business Entrepreneurial Accelerator (BBEA), Waterloo, IA

BIZStarts, Milwaukee, WI

“Finalists in all six categories deserve the highest praise and recognition,” added Dennis Barber, III, program awards co-chair. “Following the upcoming presentations from each program, I am sure that it will be difficult to name only one as the best in each category.”

Finalists will prepare and present their cases for selection as the award winner in January 2023. All finalists will share their presentations on the main stage at the annual conference, and award recipients will be announced during a formal ceremony on January 21.

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.