Governor Kevin Stitt Announces Hundreds of Foreign Investment Jobs at Oklahoma Air & Space Port in Burns Flat

Governor Kevin Stitt and local leaders announced that Premium Aerospace Center (PAC) will locate its international headquarters at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port complex in Burns Flat, Okla. PAC will invest several million dollars to renovate and expand two existing hangars and build a third hangar at the facility.

“Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with Premium Aerospace in Mexico last fall,” Gov. Stitt said. “The investments we are making in this site, and several others, will make Oklahoma a prime target for foreign investment and high-quality jobs. This announcement from PAC further solidifies Oklahoma as the aerospace MRO Capital of the World.”

PAC signed a long-term lease and business development agreement at the aerospace industrial park and FAA-licensed spaceport at the Clinton-Sherman Airport. The renovated hangars and new hangar will accommodate 737 and larger aircraft for paint and interior remodeling for airline companies with strategies to further expand its business model. The company estimates as many as 600 new jobs to be added once the hangars are complete.

“We were impressed by Governor Stitt’s enthusiasm and warm invitation to establish our operations in Oklahoma,” said Lucas Conde, PAC General Manager. “The infrastructure investment by the State and the Department of Commerce and the Governor’s ‘can-do’ attitude solidified our decision to make our investment in Oklahoma.”

PAC initially plans to hire upward of 30 employees with plans for future investments exceeding $120 million, over the next few years, and a total job creation of between 450 to 600 employees. PAC is working with Western Technology Center and local workforce development leaders to develop a skilled technical workforce to support its operations and growth plans.

“We’re delighted to welcome Premium Aerospace Center to Burns Flat,” said Bailey J. Siegfried, Oklahoma Space Industry Authority Chair. “Their decision to invest here shows confidence in our ability to support their needs as part of the state’s growing aerospace sector. Together with our state and local partners, we’re actively pursuing more developments like this one to advance our vision for a major aerospace and spaceport complex in southwest Oklahoma.”

“Western Technology Center and the Oklahoma CareerTech system are second-to-none in the nation at equipping and training a workforce designed for the local industry. We’re working with the PAC team and our statewide network to develop a training and certification program that will prepare and educate a workforce to be a great partner and get them the skilled workers they need,” said Eddie Compton, CareerTech Aerospace and Defense Industry Liaison.

“I look forward to this long-term investment by PAC in western Oklahoma. Aerospace is Oklahoma’s second-largest industry, and many of us have long believed there’s tremendous untapped potential at the Burns Flat Air and Space Port,” said Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus. “This is the kind of investment that is going to fuel even more economic growth and job creation in our rural area.”

In recent years, the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority (OSIDA) has added an FBO (fixed-based operation), providing jet-A fuel and related aircraft services. The industrial park has several other tenants to include energy-related manufacturers, a medical clinic, 9-hole golf course, and a restaurant. Boeing, Honda, and Kratos Defense Solutions have utilized the facilities available at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port for various testing of aircraft.