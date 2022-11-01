CYBX Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace to enable API-based interoperability between athenahealth and PointClickCare EHR

Partnership provides near real-time access to cross-platform patient information for clinicians, leading to a faster response and improving outcomes

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBX (Cyberionix, Inc.), a leader in healthcare data and interoperability solutions is pleased to announce an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth Marketplace, CYBX will offer an integration to exchange data between the athenahealth EHR and PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration

and access to real‐time insights.

Athenahealth customers providing physician services to patients residing in senior care facilities using PointClickCare, can now use the integration to exchange critical information between the systems in near real time. Behavioral Health Solutions, a provider of mental health services across 7 states in the Western US are using the integration to improve coordination of care with senior care facilities to better serve seniors in need.

“We have seen major productivity improvements since adopting this solution,” says Debbie Leone, Chief Operating Officer of BHS. “It helps our staff, as well as clinical personnel in the facilities, who otherwise would use fax and email to manually update data between the two systems.”

The integration uses APIs made available by athenahealth and PointClickCare to populate the athenahealth EHR with patient details captured in PointClickCare. It also allows the provider encounter note captured in the athenahealth EHR to be populated in the patient chart in PointClickCare.

“It is critical that physicians working in the long-term and post-acute care setting have efficient access to patient health data across the care continuum,” said Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace for PointClickCare. “We are pleased that CYBX can now offer this interoperability solution.”

CYBX leverages its TRNZT framework based in Google Cloud to provide fast and scalable integration, so that athenahealth customers will be able to quickly implement the solution when desired.

“We work individually with each client to understand their needs and provide the fastest possible on-boarding, meet the requirements and the dynamics of their workflows” Eugene Pozdnikov, CEO and co-founder of CYBX stated.

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, CYBX joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about CYBX’s new integrated application please visit CYBX’s product listing page on Marketplace https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/cybx or visit www.cybx.io.

About Cyberionix

Healthcare data interoperability that looks to the future. We help healthcare organizations leverage data to provide better patient care through insights and interoperability. www.cybx.io.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organizations specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.

Contact

Name : Eugene Pozdnikov

Title: CEO, CYBX

Email : info@cybx.io